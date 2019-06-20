× FEMA Extends Iowa Presidential Disaster Declaration

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Federal Emergency Management Administration has extended the Presidential Disaster Declaration for Iowa’s storm victims.

Iowans who suffered storm and flood damage between March 12th and June 15th may be eligible for assistance.

Iowa’s Emergency Management Director Joyce Flinn says this is a rare extension and, “…speaks to the magnitude of this disaster and the enormous need that exists for continued assistance.”

FEMA and the National Guard are still working to supply temporary housing for many affected by the catastrophic Missouri River flooding.

State leaders say there’s isn’t enough dry land for people to rebuild.

“We have a lot of residents down our way that were worried about having to move to Council Bluffs or somewhere because it doesn’t fit what they wanted to do, so adding Red Oak and Shenandoah which is even further away from probably their job or if they have a job… to me that’s a concern of why we can’t locate more of them in our area,” says Rep. David Sieck, a Republican from Glenwood.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Flood Advisory Board says it will look into the issue before the board meets again next month.