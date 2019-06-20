Man Injured In Drive-By Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Des Moines Police are searching for a suspect car involved in a shooting on the city's west side.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of Kingman Circle. Police say a 25 year-old man was shot in the leg, his injuries aren't life threatening. Neighbors in the area were shocked this happened so close to home.

"It's awful. It's a great neighborhood. It's a historic neighborhood. A lot of elderly people, people who have lived here a long time and now you have younger families including my own who live here and its a dangerous situation. Bullets travel through houses, bullets travel a long way and clearly we could have been impacted by that," said neighbor, Steve Ferreria.

If you have any information on the shooting or the suspect you're asked to call Des Moines Police.