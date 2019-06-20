Mother Charged With Child Neglect Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Twenty-four year-old Juawar Kallo a metro mother of two is out on bond.

She is charged with two counts of neglect.

According to the criminal complaint Kallo left her five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter home alone without food or water.

“I would never leave them alone without any food or water," Kallo exclusively shared with Channel 13.

Police accuse Kallo of not making arrangements for someone to look over her three and five year-old children.

“I was going to work, and they were left alone by my sister’s boyfriend and I didn't know anything about them being left alone while I was at work," Kallo said.

Police say the kids wandered out of the house and neighbors called police. Kallo is also accused of not calling the Department of Human Services immediately after finding out they had her kids.

“Acting like a am a bad mother, I am not a horrible mother everything a do it for my kids and I love them so much," Kallo said.

Kallo says the kids are still in DHS’s care and says she is being held responsible for someone else's mistake.

“They flipped it on me since I am the mother. I have to take responsibility."

Kallo is talking to case workers, trying to get her kids back. She is scheduled to be back in court next week.