Southeast Polk Blur, Sydney Milani, Transferring to Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Sydney Milani confirms she's transferring from Iowa State to Alabama, and will continue her track career right away.

Milani, out of Southeast Polk, won the 100, 200, 400, and 800 meters at the 2018 state track meet, setting three all-time bests. It's one of the greatest individual performances in Iowa prep history.

Milani tells me,

"I just want everyone to know I am not transferring because I had an off season. Everyone has an off year sometimes, but that’s no excuse for quitting. I am transferring because I am drawn towards a coach that’s going to work me, and I need a competitive environment.

I love Iowa State and everything it did for me and I will forever cherish the people I’ve met there. My teammates and fellow athletes/coaches will always be family. And my in state support system has been just amazing.

I couldn’t be luckier to have a state that supports me the way all of you do. Stay tuned because I’ll be representing Iowa to the best of my abilities. No excuses!!"