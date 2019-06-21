× Arrest Made in Connection with Creston Shooting

CRESTON, Iowa – Police in Creston have identified a man arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a woman earlier this week.

Thirty-seven-year-old Charles Keeton is being held in the Union County Jail on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. His bond is set at $20,000 cash-only.

According to a news release from the Creston Police Department, officers were called to 1204 N. Pine on June 19th at 2:05 a.m. in response to a shooting. Police say they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. She was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Des Moines for treatment.

A criminal complaint in the case says Keeton was at the scene of the shooting when officers arrived and had a firearm in his possession. It also claims Keeton admitted to using the firearm.

As a convicted felon, Keeton is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Police have not released the name of the shooting victim or her condition.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Creston Police Department with the case.