× Debut Concert at Water Works Park Amphitheater Moved Indoors

DES MOINES, Iowa — The rainy forecast is forcing the organizers of Lauridsen Amphitheater’s debut concert to move indoors.

Country star Clint Black was scheduled to be the debut headliner Saturday night at the new Water Works Park amphitheater. But with severe weather on the way, First Fleet Concerts announced they are moving the show to the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive.

“We figure it will be a lot more fun hearing Clint play ‘Nothin’ But The Taillights’ NOT soaking wet ‘out in the wind,'” said First Fleet Concerts in a statement.

All purchased tickets will be valid at the new venue and tickets can still be purchased at the door.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The show starts at 7 p.m.