Discrimination Case Against Terry Branstad Moved to Jasper County

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A discrimination case against former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad has been moved out of Polk County.

Both parties agreed to move the trial to Jasper County, after attorney Roxanne Conlin fell ill in court last week due to what she calls poor air quality because of courthouse renovations.

Former compensation commissioner Chris Godfrey says Branstad asked him to resign after winning the governor's seat in 2010, then cut his pay by $40,000 when he refused.

Godfrey says it was because he is gay. Branstad says it was because of complaints against the former commissioner.