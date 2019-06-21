× Ex-Missouri Trooper Involved in Clive Man’s Drowning Loses Law Enforcement License Again

The former Missouri State Trooper who was transporting Brandon Ellingson at the time of his death has had his law license revoked for a second time.

Ellingson, who was a graduate of Valley High School, was under arrest and in handcuffs when he fell out of Trooper Anthony Piercy’s boat at Lake of the Ozarks in 2014. The lifejacket Piercy had placed on Ellingson was not properly secured and the Iowa man drowned.

Piercy’s law enforcement license had been previously revoked, meaning he could not work in Missouri as an officer of the law. Back in May, the decision was reversed after a judge ruled the public safety director at the time revoked it unlawfully.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety has revoked Piercy’s law enforcement license for a second time, saying the trooper violated state law and department policy.