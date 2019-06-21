Heavy Rain Causes Morning Flooding with More Rain to Come Tonight

Heavy rain has caused some flash flooding across Calhoun, southern Webster, Boone, and Greene counties. The flash flood warning for those counties goes until 1:30 PM Friday.

An enhanced risk for severe weather is in place for much of southeastern Iowa and NE Missouri this morning as storms continue to push southeast.

Isolated showers will still be possible along the warm front this afternoon and early evening, but the better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be late tonight and early Saturday morning in southern Iowa. This is where the warm front will be located and will be the focal point for those storms to form after sunset. These storms will wrap up before sunrise with drier weather throughout the day Saturday. This will allow for highs to return to the middle 80s.

More rain showers are expected to arrive along the cold front late Saturday into Sunday this will bring more heavy rain to the state and a cool down for the end of the weekend. Temperatures will still be around average in the low 80s.