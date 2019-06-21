× Lawsuit Claims Waukee School Board Violated Iowa’s Open Meetings Law

WAUKEE, Iowa — A former employee has filed a second lawsuit against the Waukee Community School District.

Amy Patters says the district and school board violated the state’s open meetings law. Patters is former COO Eric Rose’s old administrative assistant. She says the board held a more than 90-minute closed meeting to discuss Rose’s performance back in January 2018.

Iowa Code says elected officials can meet in closed session to prevent damaging an employee’s reputation if the individual requests it. But Rose testified that he was not present at the meeting and did not know about it until it was complete.

Patters asks that the district discloses minutes from that meeting, reimburses her for attorney fees and fines each board member for the violation.