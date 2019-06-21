× Oskaloosa Man Arrested After 4-Month-Old Suffers Brain, Spinal Cord Injuries

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Oskaloosa man is accused of causing severe injuries to a baby in an attempt to get the infant to sleep.

Twenty-one-year-old Johnny Dale Jr. is charged with child endangerment causing serious injury.

Authorities say Dale was watching over the four-month-old boy the night of June 16th while his girlfriend worked overnight. She returned to find the child pale, with a bruise on his forehead, and he wouldn’t wake up.

Dale admitted to police that he got frustrated with the child and was “bouncing” the baby on an air mattress in an attempt to get him back to sleep.

Doctors say the baby has severe injuries to his brain and spinal cord.

Dale is being held in the Mahaska County Jail on a bond of $250,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28th.