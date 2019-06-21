× Sigourney Man Charged After 4-Month-Old Dies From Brain, Spinal Cord Injuries

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Charges have been upgraded against a Sigourney man after the child he is accused of injuring passed away.

Twenty-one-year-old Johnny Dale Jr. is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of 4-month-old Kane Bruns.

Police say the baby’s mother found him unresponsive in their Oskaloosa home early Sunday. The child had a bruise on his forehead and pale skin. When he arrived at the hospital Kane’s brain was bleeding and his spinal cord was severely damaged.

Officials say Dale was watching Kane while his girlfriend was at work overnight. He admitted to getting frustrated with the baby and bouncing him on an air mattress to try and get the child to sleep.

Dale is being held in the Mahaska County Jail on a $1 million bond.