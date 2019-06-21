× Trial for Murder of Mollie Tibbetts Delayed Again

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — The first-degree murder trial of the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts has been pushed back again.

Cristhian Rivera’s jury trial is now set to begin Nov. 12 in Woodbury County. He asked for more time to prepare for a suppression hearing, which is now set to be held Aug, 23 in Montezuma.

Rivera’s attorneys want the judge to dismiss evidence, including the discovery of Tibbetts’ blood, found during a search of his car because he claims police didn’t read him his Miranda rights.