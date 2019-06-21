Severe Weather Alert

Trial for Murder of Mollie Tibbetts Delayed Again

Posted 4:10 pm, June 21, 2019, by

Cristhian Rivera (WHO-HD)

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — The first-degree murder trial of the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts has been pushed back again.

Cristhian Rivera’s jury trial is now set to begin Nov. 12 in Woodbury County. He asked for more time to prepare for a suppression hearing, which is now set to be held Aug, 23 in Montezuma.

Rivera’s attorneys want the judge to dismiss evidence, including the discovery of Tibbetts’ blood, found during a search of his car because he claims police didn’t read him his Miranda rights.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.