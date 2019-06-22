× Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in Downtown Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police in Fort Dodge say they are lucky no one was hurt in a shooting at a city parking lot early Saturday morning.

Now, they are looking for the person who pulled the trigger.

Fort Dodge police responded to a parking lot in the 10 block of North 7th Street just before 2 a.m. after officers patrolling the area heard gunshots.

Police found a group of people standing outside and a number of vehicles leaving the area. Police believe a male subject shot at on an occupied vehicle several times following some sort of interaction with the people inside. No one was hit in the shooting.

Police have not yet identified the suspect.