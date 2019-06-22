× Police Make 3rd Arrest Brutal Assault, Robbery of 82-Year-Old Kelley Woman

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a brutal assault and robbery of an elderly woman last August.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jacob Jimenez at an address in Jewell Friday afternoon. He faces a host of charges including first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.

Police say Jimenez and two others, 17-year-old Luis Cruz and 20-year-old Manuel Balderas, broke into the 82-year-old woman’s home in Kelley, sprayed her with a chemical that caused temporary blindness and physically and sexually assaulted her.

According to a search warrant application, Jimenez knew the woman as “grandma.” Authorities believe Jimenez is the great-grandson of the victim.

Cruz and Balderas are both in police custody. They also face a number of charges including sex abuse and robbery.