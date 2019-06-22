Residents Hope Increase in Speed Limit Helps Windsor Heights’ Reputation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa -- What a difference five miles an hour can make. On Friday, Windsor Heights put up the new speed limit signs, solidifying the change from 25 mph to 30 mph on University Avenue.

Residents hope that the change in the speed limit will help their town's reputation.

“I guess it's good that they raised it a little bit, only because people have been griping about it forever. This has always been a speed trap ever since the horse and buggy days,” said Michele Hillaker.

“It would create a lot of hard feelings about Windsor Heights,” said Mary Neiderbach.

Neiderbach hopes the change will help their small businesses.

“People would call it 'radar heights.' Some people would never go to the Hy-Vee or this wonderful coffee shop right here because they didn't want to get caught in the speed limit,” she said.

The next thing residents are curious about are the speed cameras. There had been talk of removing the cameras prior to the speed limit change.

“It doesn't bother me having the speed cameras because honestly I think it keeps people a little bit more honest,” said Hillaker.

The cameras trigger when a car goes 11 mph over the speed limit. Residents we spoke with say now that the number is 41 mph, they are content to wait and address it later.

“I think it's fine to leave it for a while and see how it does work. There's nothing wrong with monitoring what happens and see how it goes,” said Neiderbach.

The cameras are estimated to bring in about $1.47 million in revenue in fiscal year 2018-2019.

When it comes to the money from the speed cameras, a million dollars of that is earmarked for street repairs, and a little over $300,000 is used to help purchase equipment.