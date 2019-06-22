Roosters Get Footy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- The Des Moines Roosters are in their 10th season as a club, looking to grow the sport of Australian rules football, otherwise known as "Footy".

The sport is different than traditional football in that throwing the ball is not allowed. Players can run with the ball, as well as hand-pass, and points are scored by kicking the ball through the goal posts.

Australian rules football adopts its concepts from several different sports, and is growing in the United States. The Roosters hosted a tournament, with several men's and women's teams from across the Midwest, Saturday in West Des Moines.