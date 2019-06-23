× Des Moines Police: Over 100 Reports of Stranded Vehicles in Flooded Roads Overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police and fire crews responded to over 100 reports of cars and people stranded on flooded roadways overnight.

This total occurred between 9 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

A flash flood warning was issued Saturday night for Polk County and northern Warren County. Heavy rains caused a rapid rise in water across poor drainage areas, which resulted in flooding. The flash flood warning was in effect until early Sunday morning.

Channel 13 photojournalist Sam Lozada captured the moment a vehicle got stranded attempting to drive through flood waters on Euclid Avenue.

This is video I shot last night at Euclid and my eyes were stunned actually seeing someone drive into these flooded waters. Listen to @EdWilsonWX13HD and our meteorologist. Turn around and don’t drown. Or flood your car. pic.twitter.com/AjYmYT4L5J — Sam Lozada (@SamLozada) June 23, 2019

The Des Moines Police Department offered tips to stay safe if you encounter flooded roads.

“The best way to stay safe is to avoid entering flooded roadways. If you see water over a road, turn around. Even if it looks low, it can rise very quickly,” said the Des Moines Police Department in a Facebook post.

If you become stranded, police say to leave your vehicle and move to higher ground, but only if you can quickly and safely make the move. If this is not an option, call 911 and follow the dispatcher’s instructions.