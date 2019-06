Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Flooded roads were not the only problem some Des Moines residents were dealing with Saturday night.

A downed power line started a car on fire in the 300 block of 40th Place just after 10:30 p.m.

The flames were dangerously close to trees and started to spread to nearby homes. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it reached any homes.

No one was hurt from the fire.