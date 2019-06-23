Severe Weather Alert

I THINK: NBA Draft Not Kind to Local Players

Posted 11:50 pm, June 23, 2019, by

Talen Horton-Tucker slipped to the 2nd round, while Lindell Wigginton and Tyler Cook went undrafted.   John Sears isn't surprised.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.