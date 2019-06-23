Severe Weather Alert

I THINK: Repugnant Fan Behavior

Posted 11:52 pm, June 23, 2019, by

Scott Siepker is fed up with the embarrassing, repugnant behavior from parents at youth sporting events.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.