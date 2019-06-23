× Softball Player Arrested in Des Moines for Assaulting Umpire After ‘Bad Call’

DES MOINES, Iowa — A softball game in Des Moines took an unexpected turn Sunday when a player assaulted the umpire after a “bad call.”

Take a look at the video of the incident a bystander sent Channel 13.

Witnesses say the umpire kicked a player out of the game after a dispute over a foul ball and then the player shoved the umpire to the ground.

Police were called to the scene at the Greater Des Moines Softball Complex. Witnesses say the umpire hurt his wrist from the fall.

A player from the other team said there is no room on the field for that kind of behavior.

“I`m glad it de-escalated as quick as it did and we had people that didn`t want to get in and fight. There`s kids around, you can`t have anything like that,” said Jack Aagesen, a player in the game.

He said the umpire disqualified the team of the violent player and the game ended right after.

"He probably won't play in the league again, I'd assume," Aagesen said.

Police said they made an arrest in the case but have not revealed their identity.