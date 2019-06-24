× 10-Year-Old Uses Hobby to Raise Money for Fight Against ALS

URBANDALE, Iowa – One metro student is using summer break to give back to the community by raising money for the ALS Chapter of Iowa.

Ten-year-old Haley Carroll started sewing at the age of eight and said this summer she wanted to use her hobby to help donate money to help those with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease. Her grandmother died from the disease four years before Haley was born.

“I know my grandma died from it, but I know other people also died from it, so I am helping other people not just my grandma. I also know I am helping the disease my grandma died from,” Haley Carroll said.

Haley Carroll picked scrunchies to make this summer. “It makes me feel good so that I know the money is going to a good cause.”

Haley’s father Ryan Carroll said, “This is a way that we can tell stories about her grandma. Even though she didn’t meet her, she will get to know her through stories and stuff like that. She can hopefully almost feel like she got to know her.”

Each scrunchie is $2. So far, Haley has sewn 200 scrunchies for the ALS chapter of Iowa.

ALS Association Iowa Chapter Executive Director Josh Nuss said after the 2014 ice bucket challenge went viral there has been more awareness for the disease and more people being diagnosed.

“Haley is probably the youngest one who is doing something like this and giving it back to our chapter,” Nuss said.

Nuss said the organization “Hope Loves Company” saw Haley’s project and ordered 24 scrunchies to put inside their care packages.

It takes Haley about three minutes to sew one scrunchie. She can get around 40 scrunchies done a day.

“I just like to sit down instead of watching TV and stuff,” Haley Carroll said.

Ryan Carroll said this more than just a summer project. Haley is learning how to give back to the community. “Anything you could do to help others is always good. It makes her feel good that she knows she is helping somebody that is going through a difficult situation.”

People can purchase a scrunchie by emailing Haley directly at scrunchies4ALS@gmail.com, going on to the ALS Association Iowa Chapter Facebook Page and commenting on the post or calling the office directly at 515-369-2572.

Haley’s goal is to raise $200 by the end of summer. So far she has given the ALS Chapter of Iowa $62.