Arrest Made After Softball Player Allegedly Assaults Umpire After Being Ejected

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting an umpire at a softball game over a foul ball call.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lance Ulrich is facing a charge of assault with injury for the incident, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The arrest is the result of an altercation at the Greater Des Moines Softball Complex that was partially caught on camera. A spectator at the game sent Channel 13 a video she took of the incident.

Police say Ulrich was upset at the umpire over a foul ball call and used profanity to express his displeasure. The umpire ejected him from the game and police say Ulrich then pushed him to the ground. The umpire’s injuries were minor, according to police.

A player on the opposing team said there is no room on the field for that kind of behavior.

“I`m glad it de-escalated as quick as it did and we had people that didn`t want to get in and fight. There`s kids around, you can`t have anything like that,” said Jack Aagesen, a player in the game.

Officers were able to take Ulrich into custody without incident. He bonded out of the Polk County Jail shortly before 10:00 Sunday night.