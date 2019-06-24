× Beloved Southeast Polk Teacher Announces She’s Headed Back to the Classroom

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A beloved Southeast Polk teacher says she is heading back to the classroom.

Lois Johnson has taught for the Southeast Polk School District for more than 40 years. Back in April, she was suspended after a parent claimed she violated district policy by pulling a disruptive student’s arm to guide him back to his seat.

Thousands of supporters signed a petition to reinstate her, and that effort didn’t hurt her case because Johnson posted on Facebook Monday afternoon that she will be back substitute teaching in the Southeast Polk School District this fall.

She thanked everyone for their love and support, adding that “I promise to take great care of your kids as I have always done.”