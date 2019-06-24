Crow Tow Has Increased Impounds Following Weekend Flooding in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Heavy rain flooded roadways over the weekend and stranded some people in their cars.

It made for a busy day for first responders and tow crews.

“I have three cars here, I have five here, I have seven here," Randy Crow said.

Randy Crow's crew at Crow Tow rescued dozens of vehicles over the weekend.

Des Moines police say more than 100 cars, in some cases with people inside, were stranded on flooded roadways.

Randy Crow says most of those cars now sit at his lot. The damage on some cars can go unnoticed.

“Imagine that water in your lap. It would be terrifying," Crow said.

Puddles of flood water were left in a Volvo. Crow says every car is different, but all flood cars have one thing in common.

“A smell of its own; you have to realize flood water is not clean water," Crow said.

Not only is the Volvo totaled, but everything inside is also ruined.

“Sometimes people are really upset, but this time around people have been pretty understanding," Crow said.

Crow says it could only take a few inches of water to destroy your car.

If you see a flooded roadway, "turn around, don’t drown."