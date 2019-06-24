Des Moines Will Host Ironman 70.3 North American Championship in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Earlier this month, Des Moines lost out on the chance to host an Ironman race, but on Monday, Des Moines was selected to host next year's Ironman 70.3 North American Championship.

The event will feature world class athletes and 75 participants will qualify for the world championships in New Zealand.

Organizers say Des Moines' past work on other high-profile sporting events is the reason the city was selected.

“We are excited to have a first-class city like Des Moines, Iowa join the Ironman 70.3 series of events,” said Shane Facteau, chief operations officer for The Ironman Group. “As we went through a process to identify new host cities in the central United States, the response that we witnessed by our athletes and the local Des Moines community was incredible."

The first event is June 21, 2020. Des Moines will host the championships for the next three years.