× Iowa DCI Releases Name of Creston Shooting Victim

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said 44-year-old Christy Hribal died at the hospital after being shot in Creston last Wednesday.

In a news release, DCI said Creston Police Officers responded to 2304 N. Pine Street on June 19 to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found Hribal suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials said Hribal was just visiting the home.

Soon after being found, Hribal was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital, where she later died.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Creston resident Charles Keeton at the scene and charged him with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, but no criminal charges have been filed for the death of Hribal.

The Iowa DCI said the investigation is ongoing.