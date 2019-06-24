Local Sprint Car Driver Races Through American Ninja Warrior Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIMES, Iowa -- A hundred athletes competed in the American Ninja Warrior final city qualifier round in Tacoma, Washington, for the chance to compete in Las Vegas and win $1 million.

“It’s going to be loud, we’re indoors, you’re going to feel the vibration from the fans, you’ve got to stay calm under the bright lights,” American Ninja Warrior host Akbar Gbajabiamila said.

The lights dimmed at Emerge Academy in Grimes, where Haase trained for the competition, as her name shined on national television.

“Walking up out onto the course was amazing to hear the crowd and I just honestly tried to, I told myself walk out slow, and just enjoy it,” Haase said.

Haase is a sprint car driver in Iowa and has trained for American Ninja Warrior for more than two years. In early May she took on the course in Tacoma. She made it to the third obstacle before she fell into the water.

“All of a sudden, I was trying to hit the mat and I just had a bad dismount. It was really, really upsetting because it’s something if I had just taken my time, I could have easily done it,” Haase said.

Now she’s itching to get back to the gym and back to the racetrack.

“It’s so crazy. I didn’t want this to ever end, but just go back to training, go back to racing, and hopefully chase some checkered flags until season 12,” Haase said.

Tyler Smith is another American Ninja Warrior competitor from Emerge Academy. His city qualifier episode from Cincinnati airs on Monday July 8 at 7 p.m.