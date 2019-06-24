Moms Make Memories with Kids on Summer Donut Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Summer is in full swing, and that might have you looking for something fun to do with the kids.

It's a quiet June morning on a noisy University Avenue when a crew rolls up to the Donut King. “We say it`s time for donuts and they pop up,” said Mom Kate Steffen.

The nine kids and three moms are part of a summer Donut Tour. “We get to visit a donut place every week with a bunch of people we have fun with,” said Tyler Steffen.

They have a list of locations and a schedule to get them through the summer. The group even has shirts. “When I get an idea, I like to run with it, and I like to make the experience memorable for the kids,” said Kate.

The Donut King is the third stop on the tour. After enjoying their donuts, the kids give the breakfast treats a rating on a scale of one to five donuts. “A five is a very special doughnut,” said Mom Mindy Blanchard.

“Every place we go is the best place. The last place we go is going to be the winner,” she added.

Much like the sprinkles on top of the cake-like treats, the memories are the best part. “We only get 18 summers with our kids, and I just think it`s important to take advantage of every moment, so make it memorable,” said Kate.

The next stop on their tour is Dunkin Donuts in Altoona. They'll wrap up the summer with a day trip to Pella to visit two bakeries.