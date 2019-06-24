Flood Warning

Sprint Car Driver McKenna Haase Competes on Monday Night’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’

McKenna Haase competes on American Ninja Warrior. (WHO-HD)

TACOMA, Washington – Monday night, we’ll finally see how McKenna Haase fared on the American Ninja Warrior course.

Haase, a sprint car driver from Des Moines, filmed the episode in Tacoma, Washington back in May. Channel 13’s Maria Lisignoli was able to make the trip with Haase to get a behind-the-scenes look at the course.

Her episode was supposed to air last week but was pushed back by the Stanley Cup. It airs Monday night at 7:00 p.m. on Channel 13.

Emerge Academy in Grimes is holding a watch party from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Haase became involved with ninja warrior training after deciding to get stronger to improve her sprint car driving. She was the first and remains the only, woman to win a sprint car feature at the Knoxville Raceway.

She showed us some of her ninja warrior training last summer.

