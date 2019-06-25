× Collins Woman Killed in Highway 30 Crash East of Ames

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Collins woman is dead following a crash in Story County Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just after 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 580th Avenue, that’s just east of Ames.

Sixty-three-year-old Gayle Lawton had stopped at a stop sign on 580th Ave. but then entered traffic on Highway 30. Her car was hit by a westbound Cadillac Escalade driven by 44-year-old Amanda Wierson of Collins.

Lawton was transported by air ambulance to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines where she later died.

Wierson was taken to Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames with unknown injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.