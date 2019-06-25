Former Cyclone David Montgomery Named Big 12 Male Sportsperson of the Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING, Texas -- For just the second time in school history, an Iowa State athlete has been named the Big 12 Male Sportsperson of the Year. Running back David Montgomery is this year’s recipient.

The award recognize student-athletes who displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship and/or community service within the conference.

A two-time All-American, Montgomery rushed for over 1,000 yards the last two seasons. He also led the nation in missed tackles the last two years. But Montgomery’s contributions off the field earned him the award.

His relationship with Hunter Erb, a 6-year-old who suffers from pulmonary vein stenosis, captured the hearts of many this past year. Between weekly hospital visits and invites to practice, Montgomery became a huge role model for Hunter.

"I need to be a part of this little boy's life," Montgomery said.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell praised Montgomery’s qualities both on and off the football field.

“The impact David had on the Iowa State football program, the university and our great community is impossible to quantify. He will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the all-time greats to wear the Cardinal and Gold, but his legacy will extend far beyond the field. He truly led the culture change within our walls,” said Campbell.

Montgomery left Iowa State a year early to enter the NFL Draft. He was selected by the Chicago Bears and signed a contract with the team.

Four-time national champion wrestler Cael Sanderson was the only other Cyclone to be honored with the award.