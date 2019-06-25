× Iowa Votes 2020: Your Voice, Your Decision, Undecided Iowans Question Presidential Candidate on Channel 13

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans have plenty of choices in the upcoming presidential race. They will choose from 24 Democrats who want the chance to take on President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the 2020 election.

Undecided Iowans will get the chance Wednesday to question one of those presidential candidates in person. Montana Governor Steve Bullock, a Democrat in his second term in office, will join Channel 13 Political Director Dave Price live at 4 p.m. Bullock will take questions from the undecided Iowans gathered before him, as well as those who send questions ahead of time.

The one-hour special, “Iowa Votes 2020: Your Voice, Your Decision,” takes place just four hours before 10 other Democratic presidential candidates gather in Miami for the first national debate. Bullock, one of the last candidates to officially announce his candidacy, did not meet the Democratic National Committee’s criteria to take part in the debate. The other 10 candidates who did meet the DNC criteria will debate on Thursday night.

“Iowa Votes 2020: Your Voice, Your Decision” airs Wednesday, June 26th, from 4-5 p.m. on Channel 13 and will stream live on http://www.whotv.com

Here’s Bullock explaining what kind of voter wanted a Democrat like himself to be governor in the 2016 and wanted a Republican like Trump to become president, plus he talks about his plans to make college more affordable without having taxpayers pick up the entire tab for tuition like several other presidential candidates have proposed.

