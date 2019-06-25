× Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in Drake Neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in the Drake neighborhood.

Officers were called to the University Terrace Apartments in the 3500 block of University Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

One victim was taken to the hospital. Their name and condition have not been released.

Crews were investigating the scene when our cameras got there.

There’s no word yet on any possible suspects.