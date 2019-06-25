Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in Drake Neighborhood

Posted 7:04 am, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:06AM, June 25, 2019

Police investigate shooting at University Terrace Apartments in Des Moines on June 25, 2019. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in the Drake neighborhood.

Officers were called to the University Terrace Apartments in the 3500 block of University Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

One victim was taken to the hospital. Their name and condition have not been released.

Crews were investigating the scene when our cameras got there.

There’s no word yet on any possible suspects.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.