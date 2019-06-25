Recent Crashes Bring Up Reminder to Look Twice for Motorcycles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After several motorcycle versus car crashes recently, it’s a good time for a reminder to look twice for all cyclists.

"The most common type of collision between a car and a motorcycle is when cars turn left in front of motorcycles, and that left turn right of way violation is a big one just in general, but especially with motorcycles [and] bicycles it's the same thing," driver’s education instructor Ed Jennings said.

Jennings said it’s hard to judge the speed of a motorcycle due to its size, so it’s always best to give them more room.

"A lot of it comes down to visibility and just making sure that you’re seeing and looking twice and seeing motorcycles and seeing bikes so you’re not in a position where a motorcyclist has to avoid you, brake or swerve," he said.

Steve Downey at Garvis Honda said it's also important for those on motorcycles to have the skills to avoid distracted drivers.

“Best thing being on the motorcycle and what you should be able to do is be a little defensive coming up on intersections. Always check your surroundings coming up on side roads, you know. If you see a car pulling up, try to look and make sure they have eye contact with you and that they see you,” Downey said.

At the end of the day, both experts said it’s up to everyone on the road to be more aware at all times.

“It's the people driving cars who need to be more aware and safer around motorcycles and then people on motorcycles need to take the training that's going to make them safer since they don't have the protection that somebody in a car has,” Jennings said.

Jennings said, as always, it's also important to put phones down and focus on driving, no matter what type of vehicle you have.