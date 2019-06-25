× Serious Motorcycle Accident on Des Moines’ South Side

DES MOINES, Iowa – Emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious accident involving a motorcycle on Des Moines’ south side.

The accident happened around 8:40 a.m. at SW 9th and Bundy. That’s just a block north of the Blank Park Zoo.

The Des Moines Fire Department and Des Moines Police Department assisted with the accident.

No other details have been released by officials.

We have a crew on the way and will update you with more information as it becomes available.