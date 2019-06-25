Serious Motorcycle Accident on Des Moines’ South Side

Posted 9:02 am, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:13AM, June 25, 2019

Scene of serious accident involving a motorcycle at SW 9th and Bundy on June 25, 2019. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious accident involving a motorcycle on Des Moines’ south side.

The accident happened around 8:40 a.m. at SW 9th and Bundy. That’s just a block north of the Blank Park Zoo.

The Des Moines Fire Department and Des Moines Police Department assisted with the accident.

No other details have been released by officials.

We have a crew on the way and will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Google Map for coordinates 41.523761 by -93.625674.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.