Third Suspect in Des Moines Teen's April Murder Arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man police were seeking to question in connection with the April shooting death of a Des Moines teen has been arrested and is now facing a murder charge.

Marcus Brown, 24, was booked into the Polk County Jail early Tuesday morning after being extradited from Indiana, where Sgt. Paul Parizek says he was arrested.

Seventeen-year-old Donzell Martin died after being shot in the 1700 block of East 12th Street on April 14th. Police say Brown and two others, Javell Williams and Makaveli Russell, were robbing Martin when the shooting took place.

Williams was arrested the day after the murder and Russell was arrested in Illinois in late April.

All three men are charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the case.