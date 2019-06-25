× Trial Underway in Lawsuit Over Iowa Voter ID Law

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s voter ID law is being challenged in court this week.

The law requires voters to show a government-issued ID at the polls on Election Day.

The League of United Latin American Citizens and one Iowa State University student have filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of State’s office saying the law violates part of Iowa’s constitution, which protects the right to vote, due process, equal protection, and freedom of speech.

The Secretary of State’s office says the law is meant to ensure voter safety and integrity.

The trial is scheduled to last ten days at the Polk County courthouse.