Waukee’s New Environmentally Friendly Fox Creek Park Splash Pad Opens Tuesday

WAUKEE, Iowa — After five years of planning and constructing, Waukee residents can now get outside and enjoy Fox Creek Park to its fullest potential.

With a $3.2 million price tag, phase two of Fox Creek offers a lot of amenities including a much-anticipated splash pad. The city said families asked for years for a place to cool off in the summer, and this now delivers. It has 21 features and actually works to minimize water use by recirculating water.

The park also features an indoor shelter set to fit up to 80 people, and both tennis and pickleball courts. It also includes features you may not even notice right away, just by looking at it.

It’s all in an effort to go green and conserve our environment. Phase one of the park, completed back in 2016, featured prairie grass planting to help increase the monarch butterfly population. Now with phase two complete, it added a bio-retention basin. It will capture and infiltrate stormwater runoff to reduce water pollution and control runoff volumes.

“Waukee has a lot of construction, a lot of ongoing development right now, and the city council prioritizes stormwater and respecting the environment,” Summer Evans, City of Waukee’s spokesperson said. “So putting in stormwater initiatives helps the rain have a place to go when you are building so much. When you’re putting in more concrete and impervious surfaces, the water doesn’t always have a place to go, [and] by focusing on things like this bio-retention basin and different stormwater initiative, you can help out where that water goes in the community.”

The entire 18-acre park also has an overall nature theme with over 100 new plantings in the park, really giving families that green space and a more than a mile-long walking trail.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting is Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. It was earlier than expected. The city of Waukee said the recently voted tax allowed them to speed up the process just in time for summer.

“As we have the Dallas County sales tax revenue coming in we can do a little bit more, a little bit earlier, so certainly we are doing new things in this park that we don’t have in our other parks, like the splash pad, the pickleball courts, and just having the nature and conversation here in the park. So we are really excited about that. It is something fresh for the community and our visitors,” Evans said.

The park is located at 522 NE Westgate Drive in Waukee and will be open sunrise to 10:00 p.m. daily.