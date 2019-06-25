× Wet Spring No Problem For Berry Patch

NEVADA, Iowa- The Berry Patch near Nevada has berries ready for picking. This week the business posted it had strawberries, cherries, and raspberries ready for harvest.

This is pick your own fruit farm and we been here since 1970,” said Judy Henry, who owns the Berry Patch with her husband Dean. “People can pick their own and we also pick orders for people who would rather have us do it.”

The fields were busy on a sunny June day with families.

“It’s been a lot of fun and the weather is perfect and we’re finding a lot of raspberries,” said Nicki Simonis, from Ankeny.

“Its a nice family activity, just get you out of the house for something to do on our summer bucket list.”

All the rain which has slowed corn and soybean farmers, has not affected the berries.

“The fruit needs an inch of rain a week and that has been coming regularly and that’s been doing well we like to see the cherries size up the strawberries get red the blueberries get large.” said Judy Henry.

Last year the business was hit with eight inches of rain in a short time, which made accessing the berry patches hard.

The weather affects the business in another way, how many customers come.

“We can have a cloudy, overcast day, and no one here,” said Dean Henry, “Then, the sun comes out, and within ten minutes we have all kinds of cars here.”

If you would like more information on the Berry Patch click here.