Man Stabbed Overnight in Prospect Park Neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person is hospitalized following a stabbing in Des Moines’ Prospect Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to 3015 30th St. a little before 2:30 a.m. on a report of a stabbing, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment and is in stable condition.

Police say the suspect in the stabbing fled before officers arrived on the scene. The name of the suspect has not been released but investigators say the victim did know them.

The investigation into the incident continues.