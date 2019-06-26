× Mom Charged with Misdemeanor After Four-Year-Old Shoots Himself with Unsecured Gun

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother could face up to a year in jail after her son found an unsecured gun in her car and shot himself.

Rachel Rowe is charged with one count of Unlawful Access to a Loaded Firearm by a Child. According to online court records, Des Moines Police say Rowe left her four-year-old alone in her SUV in her driveway back on May 29th. The boy found a loaded firearm with no trigger lock or case in the back of the SUV and pulled the trigger, shooting himself in the arm. Thankfully the boys’ injuries weren’t life threatening.

Charges were filed against Rowe last week. She faces up to a year in jail if convicted.