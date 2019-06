Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Des Moines Roosevelt grabbed a sweep of East on Wednesday, winning 5-0 and 5-4. The No. 6 Roughriders are now 20-4 on the season.

In West Des Moines, Valley and Waukee split a much-anticipated 1 versus 2 matchup. The Tigers claimed game one, 7-5, while the Warriors bounced back in game two, 8-2.