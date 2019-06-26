× Search Warrant Reveals Johnston Daycare Owner Called Husband Before 911 After Toddler Found Not Breathing

JOHNSTON, Iowa – A Johnston daycare provider called her husband first and not 911 after finding a 17-month-old in her care not breathing, according to an application for a search warrant.

The document says 47-year-old Trina Mazza found the boy, Tucker Schneider, upside down and wedged between two “pack and play” bassinets in a basement room of her in-home daycare on February 15th. He was not breathing and wasn’t responsive.

Dispatch records showed Trina called her husband, Michael Mazza, at 12:03 p.m. after finding Schneider. The search warrant says Trina told her husband something similar to, “Hey you need to come back, there’s a problem with one of the kids, he’d[sic] dead”.

When Michael, who was nearby, arrived at home he told investigators he saw Trina performing CPR on Schneider in the living room and she told him to call 911. That 911 from Michael call was made at 12:08 p.m.

First responders arrived a few minutes later and Schneider was transported to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. The child died on February 17th.

An autopsy determined Schneider died from accidental traumatic asphyxia. It can happen if external pressure is exerted on the chest that prevents respiration, like being tightly wedged in a narrow space.

Trina Mazza is charged with child endangerment resulting in death and operating an unlicensed daycare in the case.

She is scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 2nd.

Trina Mazza and her husband Michael Mazza are also facing several charges in a separate case for allegedly stealing money from Michael’s elderly mother. They are charged with four counts each of dependent adult abuse, first-degree theft, and forgery.

The alleged theft happened between August and November of 2018 and more than $163,000 was taken from the victim’s accounts.

A July 8th trial is scheduled in that case.