Storms Track Through Southern Iowa Dropping Large Hail and Heavy Rain

Three rounds of storms pushed through central and southern Iowa Tuesday night, dropping 3-6″ of rain in parts of SW Iowa.

The first round of storms moved through the Creston area just after 5:00 p.m. That’s when 1″ hailstones were reported in eastern Adams County and western Union County.

This line of storms also tracked across Clarke, Decatur, Wayne, and Appanoose counties dropping quarter to half-dollar size hailstones in some of these southern Iowa towns. Crop damage was reported in far northern Decatur County near Weldon with hail damage to some trees in Le Roy.

The second round of storms developed south of I-80 in southwest Iowa just before 8:00 p.m. It tracked across Hwy 34 between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m. before pushing into far south central Iowa before 11:00 p.m. Golf ball size hail fell just before 9:00 p.m. near Murray in Clarke County.

Shortly after that the third wave started to arrive across the same Adams/Union county areas. This line sat over the same area for a near 2.5 to 3 hours dropping very heavy rain, leading to Flash Flood Warnings. Those have since expired as water levels have receded.