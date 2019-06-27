Deadline Approaches for Storm Victims to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa - People affected by spring storms and flooding in nine Iowa counties have until July 1st to apply for federal disaster assistance through FEMA.

Spokesperson Deanna Frazier said 2,500 people have applied so far. Anyone impacted by storms and flooding between March 12th and June 15th should apply. Seven western Iowa counties and two eastern Iowa counties are considered federal disaster areas.

"Don't self disqualify and say, well I don't know if I sustained enough damage to warrant registering. Go ahead and register and let our inspectors come out, make that determination, and see what you might be eligible for." said Frazier.

Frazier said $13.9 million has been approved so far. You can apply on by calling 1-800-621-3362, logging onto disasterassistance.gov, or downloading FEMA's app on your smartphone.