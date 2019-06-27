Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Des Moines Fire Department Collecting Fans for Needy as Summer Heat Arrives

Posted 5:15 pm, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:19PM, June 27, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa  --  The summer heat arrived in central Iowa this week, and the Des Moines Fire Department wants to help residents battle it.

Firefighters are once again collecting donations of fans or window air conditioners to be given to low-income residents.  New fans and ACs can be dropped off at any Des Moines fire station.  Firefighters say there's no better time than the present to do so.

"Hot weather is upon us right now," says Lt. Rick Thomas of the DMFD, "the sooner we can get them and get those distributed to the people who need them, the better."

