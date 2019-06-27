Former Ameriheath Caritas Provider Waiting For Final PayCheck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- A Des Moines man is suing the state's former Managed Care Organization, Amerihealth Caritas.

Ammar Bakkal says he's been waiting for his final paycheck for about 2 years.

“Make it easy for them from our country," Bakkal said.

Bakkal is from Iraq and is a private medical service provider.

“I take them shopping, get their medicine, and translate for them," Bakkal said.

A petition says back in 2017, prior to Amerihealth Caritas pulling out of Iowa's Medicaid Program, the company didn't pay him $3,850 for four months of providing services to his Medicaid client.

“If you don't get paid in return of course it will impact your life for those months," Bakkal said.

Bakkal says he's tried twice to get his money and now his attorney says suing is the only option.

“Mr. Bakkal doesn't have any office where he can knock on a door and say hey you knew I was an authorized care provider you paid me before you screwed up and you paid me after you screwed up and now you are supposed to pay me for the time you screwed up," attorney Jennifer De Kock said.

Amerihealth Caritas sent us a statement saying: “We greatly value the work of our providers in supporting the health and well-being of our members. We believe Ammar Bakkal’s account is not accurate and we paid this provider appropriately in accordance with state and contractual guidelines.”

The petition says Ameriheath has 20 days to respond.