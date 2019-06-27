× Free HIV Testing Thursday in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Health Department is participating in National HIV Testing Day by offering free screenings for people in Polk County.

As of the first of this year, more than 2,800 Iowans are living with HIV. There 116 Iowans diagnosed last year.

The virus can spread through direct contact with some bodily fluids and can progress to AIDS.

There is no cure, but HIV can be managed with treatment so early detection is key.

You can get tested until 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the Health Department’s outreach trailer located in the department’s parking lot at 19th and Carpenter in Des Moines.